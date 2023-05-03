Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Trading Down 0.6 %

TRTN opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. Triton International has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Triton International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

