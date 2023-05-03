Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFIN. Stephens decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of TFIN opened at $49.90 on Monday. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

