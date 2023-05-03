TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Garrett Ferencz Buys 4,944 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,228. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $466.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrueBlue by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

