TrueFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.15 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $59.80 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,020,689,064 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,020,689,063.627341 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.06099985 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,454,260.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

