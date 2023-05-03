Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $66.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,607. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trupanion Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

