Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $475.81 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $475.81 million and $9.51 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00028270 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009943 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.
Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.
Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”
Trust Wallet Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
