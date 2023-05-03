Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Trustmark Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

