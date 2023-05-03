Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.66

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.66 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.08 ($0.33), with a volume of 6500357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.04) to GBX 56 ($0.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.33 ($0.73).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £375.60 million, a PE ratio of 883.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.