Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 10% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.64. 1,285,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,250,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.