Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

