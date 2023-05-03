Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:UBER traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 33,139,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,465,125. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
