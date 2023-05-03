Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 33,139,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,465,125. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

