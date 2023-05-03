Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

