Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE UBER opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.