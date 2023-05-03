UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. 369,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.