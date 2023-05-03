UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

UFP Technologies stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

