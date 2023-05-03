UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Acquires Shares of 113,650 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.96. 2,487,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.