UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Purchases New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000. STMicroelectronics accounts for about 5.0% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 1,146,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,025. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

