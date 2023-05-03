UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Takes $609,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNSO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 390,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.31. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $361.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.68 million. Analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

