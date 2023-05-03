UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 1,782,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

