UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.
UGI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 1,782,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
