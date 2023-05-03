Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Ultra has a total market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,432.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00416652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00116387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002596 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24907928 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,833,249.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.