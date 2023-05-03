Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $774,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.40. 194,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,611. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.63. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

