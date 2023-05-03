Uniswap Price Tops $5.38 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.11 billion and $40.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00018488 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00307176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

