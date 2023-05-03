Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.05 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00018392 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $36.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00307886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001186 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.25904176 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $35,817,318.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

