Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00018446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $33.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00303615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.25904176 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $35,817,318.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.