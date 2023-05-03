Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.62

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 101837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,094,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after buying an additional 108,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

