Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNM traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

