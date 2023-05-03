Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,436,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,245,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $889.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.