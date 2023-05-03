Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Down 5.1%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 531,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

