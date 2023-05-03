US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,547 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after purchasing an additional 496,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 7.0 %

USB opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

