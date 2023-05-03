US Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

