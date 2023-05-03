US Asset Management LLC Invests $122,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 13.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UniFirst by 101.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

