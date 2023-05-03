US Asset Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 2.6 %

EQIX opened at $703.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $698.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.15.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.82.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

