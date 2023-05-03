US Asset Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $70.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

