US Asset Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

