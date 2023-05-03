US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

