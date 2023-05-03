US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in NVR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,886.56 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,489.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4,961.57. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $47,774,863. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.