US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 165.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

Community Bank System Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBU opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

