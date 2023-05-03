US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,575 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

