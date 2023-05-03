USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002593 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $82.50 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,516.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00415906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00116171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.73136539 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,069,963.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.