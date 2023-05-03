VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $440.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

