Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.07

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 1072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $627.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 42.00% and a negative return on equity of 94.25%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

