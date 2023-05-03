Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.07

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 1072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $627.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 42.00% and a negative return on equity of 94.25%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

