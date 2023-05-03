VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 30th.

