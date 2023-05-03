VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,169,792 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.67% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $62,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

