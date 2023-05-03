Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $84,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 2,752,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

