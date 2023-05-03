Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

