Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.44.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.