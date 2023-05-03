Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $40,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

