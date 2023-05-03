Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

