Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $378.06. 606,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

