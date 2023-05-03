Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.54 and last traded at $76.50. 16,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 31,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

