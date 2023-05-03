Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5,337.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

